Donate to the United Way Hurricane Laura Response Fund

LOUISIANA – The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is asking for donations to their “Hurricane Laura Response Fund.

All money donated will go to helping those impacted by Hurricane Laura’s destruction.

To donate, you can simply text “LAURA” to 40403 or by visiting the United Way website.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s mission is to “fight for the health, education and economic mobility of every person in every community.”

Hurricane Laura devastated Southwestern Louisiana on August 27, 2020 as a Category 4 major hurricane.