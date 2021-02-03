COVID-19 vaccine coming to a CVS near you

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting on Thursday, February 11, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 70 CVS Pharmacies in Texas.
The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations.
CVS Health will continue to expand vaccination locations, with a goal of eventually administering 20-25 million shots per month throughout the country, as they come available.
Here are topline points regarding the vaccine rollout:
- Eligibility is based on state criteria which will be confirmed and communicated by each state.
- Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service.
- Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
- Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations will be available to individuals who meet the state’s criteria.