Correction: Puerto Rico-Botched Primaries story

National News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In a story published Aug, 16, 2020, about Puerto Rico’s botched primaries, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a second round of voting. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court issued the ruling.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos