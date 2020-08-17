Correction: Puerto Rico-Botched Primaries story

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In a story published Aug, 16, 2020, about Puerto Rico’s botched primaries, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a second round of voting. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court issued the ruling.
COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS
COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands
COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing
COVID Tip: Disinfecting
COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth
COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact
COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas
COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often
Your Photos
|Upload Your Photos & Videos