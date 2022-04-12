(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family has announced on his official Twitter account.
Gottfried reportedly had been suffering from a long illness.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”
Gottfried is perhaps best known for his distinctive voice and his emphasis on crude humor. A character actor in numerous roles in movies and television, Gottfried was also well known as the voice of the Aflac duck in a series of commercials for the insurance company until 2011.
Stars are beginning to pay tribute to Gottfried on Twitter: