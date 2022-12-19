(WFLA) — CNN veteran journalist Drew Griffin died over the weekend at the age of 60, according to the news network.

CNN said Griffin, who worked as a senior investigative correspondent, died Saturday after battling cancer. However, the journalist kept his illness private and worked until the day he died.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said.

Griffin worked as an investigative reporter for CNN for 18 years, and his work won him numerous accolades such as Emmys, Peabody awards, and Murrow awards.

Prior to his time at CNN, the Chicago native spent time reporting at stations in Illinois, Florida, California, and other states.

He leaves behind his wife, Margot, and their three children and two grandchildren, according to CNN.