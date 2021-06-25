CDC issues food safety alert following salmonella outbreak

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Center for Disease Prevention and Control issued a food safety alert linked to recalled shrimp that is linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Salmonella was found in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was collected as part of FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program, according to the CDC’s website.

The CDC urges the public to not eat recalled products and wash any surface that came into contact with the recalled shrimp.

Six salmonella related illnesses and two hospitalizations have been reported in Nevada and Arizona.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea and a high fever, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting, and signs of dehydration.

Recalled shrimp were sold under multiple brand names:

• 365

• Censea

• Chicken of the Sea

• CWNO

• Hannaford

• Honest Catch

• Meijer

• Open Acres

• Waterfront Bistro