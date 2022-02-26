OTAY MESA, California — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday that they had discovered nearly $3 million worth of meth hidden within a shipment of onions.

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

On Feb. 20, CBP officers inspected a tractor-trailer holding a shipment of onions and decided a more intensive search needed to be conducted, a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

A CBP canine unit was used to screen the truck and trailer, and the dog alerted the officers to the shipment, which officers searched and found 1,197 packages of methamphetamine mixed with the onions in sacks, the release said.

Officials said that the packages of methamphetamine were shaped into small globes with white covering to blend into the onions they were being transported with.

CBP officers found nearly 1,336 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $2.9 million, the release said.

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time-consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, said in the release. “These efforts show how effective our officers are, and as a response, the lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to as they try to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”

CBP said the driver of the vehicle, a Mexican citizen, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HIS).