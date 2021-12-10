Carmen Salinas, an icon of Mexican television and film, dead at 82

MEXICO (ValleyCentral) — Mexican actress Carmen Salinas has died at the age of 82.

The family of the actress made the announcement of her death on social media.

Salinas previously suffered a massive stroke that put her in a coma.

Her latest project included a role in the telenovela “Mi fortuna es amarte.”

She also had roles in popular movies like Man on Fire and Bajo La Misma Luna.

NBC affiliate, KNBC, reported that the actress was in intensive care with respiratory assistance, but the rest of her organs and functions are stable at the time. Doctors also believed that the inflammation in her brain would subside.

Salinas is survived by her daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, and seven grandchildren.