Bipartisan bill introduced to help identify missing migrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez and Congressman Will Hurd introduced H.R. 8772, also known as the Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act of Act of 2020.

The congressman’s press release said it is the companion bill to Senator John Cornyn and Vice President-Elect Senator Kamala Harris’ legislation that recently passed the U.S. Senate.

“This bipartisan bill helps prevent tragic deaths along the border by expanding CBP`s rescue and apprehension capabilities, while also mitigating the burden placed on localities to identify perished individuals with the dignity they deserve. I am proud to join my fellow Texans Rep. Gonzalez and Sen. Cornyn again in working to provide a solution for this very real challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across my district.”

Congressmen Gonzalez and Hurd originally introduced this bill in the 115th Congress.