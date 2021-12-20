Bidens welcome new puppy into the family, hearts of the nation

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — President Joe Biden welcomed a new puppy into the White House Monday.

Biden introduced Commander, a German Shepherd, to the nation in a tweet along with a photo.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Additionally, Biden tweeted a video showing the two enjoying quality time as a family.

The video shows Biden playing fetch with the dog, walking him on a leash into the White House with First Lady Jill Biden at his side. As well as a clip showing Biden feeding Commander a treat inside the White House, filled with Christmas decorations.

Commander is the first furry friend to be welcomed into the family since the passing of Biden’s beloved 13-year-old dog, Champ, and the departure of Major, their german shepherd who bite two people.

Excited to hear the news, many are responding to Biden’s tweets with joy and celebration.

We love having a new puppy in the White House!

Merry Christmas, Commander!🎄🎁❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/EnEdLu1Tep — August (@SaftyInNumbers) December 20, 2021

Some even responded with pictures of their fur-babies welcoming Commander!