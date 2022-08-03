HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Biden-Harris Administration announces new actions to address the youth mental health crisis, according to a White House statement.

To address the mental health crisis, President Biden calls for a major transformation in how mental health is understood, accessed, treated and integrated in and out of health care settings.

The Department of Education will disperse nearly $300 million to help schools hire more school-based mental health professionals while strengthening the pipeline into the mental health profession. The funding will be distributed to two programs: The Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program and School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program.

Over the next five years, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a proposal to keep schools and children safe, will invest $1 billion in mental health supports in schools. An additional $1.7 billion will be allocated toward bettering mental health on account of the BSCA.

The $1.7 billion will support expanding community-based behavioral health services, enhance the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis hotline, expand training for pediatric providers and first responders, build awareness of and access to mental health services, provide support after traumatic events and improve conditions for student learning.

Biden’s goal is to double the number of school counselors, social workers and other mental health professionals.