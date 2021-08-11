Barbie launches doll dedicated to the King of Rock and Roll

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Barbie has launched an Elvis Presley doll in celebration of Elvis Week.

Elvis Presley changed the music industry with his unique sounds and signature moves. Elvis Week is celebrated from August 11 to August 17.

The doll features Elvi’s iconic “American Eagle” jumpsuit and it is emblazoned with red, gold and blue sparkling eagles.

A Little People Collector Elvis Presley figure set will also be available.

The set will feature Little People characters styled in different iconic looks to the rock and roll legend, including 50s-era Elvis with guitar, 60s-era Elvis in all black “leather”, and his 70s-era white jumpsuit with lei, said a release.

Little People Collector set will retail at $14.99 and Elvis as Barbie retails at $50.

Both can be purchased at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon and Target.