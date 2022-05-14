BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/AP) – At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with the Associated Press, in addition to Buffalo Police.

Earlier on Saturday, the Buffalo Police said on Twitter that the shooter was in custody

The total number of injured is not known at this time.

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, according to one official who spoke with the AP. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.

The official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive, but were investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement on social media:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

WIVB crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.