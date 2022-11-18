WASHINGTON, DC (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling investigations focused on him “witch hunts,” in remarks delivered Friday night.

Earlier Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a special counsel would oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving Trump. Garland’s signed order appoints Jack Smith as special counsel.

“Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built his reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said Friday in Washington. “As special counsel, he will exercise independent prosecutorial judgement to decide whether charges should be brought.”

That announcement followed an announcement on Tuesday from Trump himself that he would seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the next 2024 presidential election.

“We will make America powerful again,” Trump said at his announcement. “We will make people wealthy again.”