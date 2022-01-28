HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The famed Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer has died at the age of 70.

The family of the singer released a statement on Verdaguer’s official Twitter page.

The statement in part reads:

“It’s with absolute sadness, that we regret to inform all his fans and friends, that our beloved Diego, left his body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life…”

Verdaguer was know for songs like “Corazón de Papel”, “Usted Qué Haría” y “La Ladrona”

Multiple media sources report that Verdaguer died from COVID-19 complications.

“His entire family is submerged in this pain, which is why we ask for your comprehension in these difficult times,” continued the statement.

The singer is survived by his wife Amanda Miguel and daughter Ana Victoria.