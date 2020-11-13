AP projects Trump wins North Carolina, NBC says Biden to win Georgia

NBC News announced Friday afternoon that President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, picking up 16 Electoral College votes. This, despite the fact that election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties began hand counting ballots Friday morning.

BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. https://t.co/ZsIGWgI2lL — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2020

Georgia state law requires one race by audited by hand and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race because of the tight margin. The deadline for the state to certify the results is Nov. 20.

Meanwhile on Friday, both NBC and the Associated Press declared President Donald Trump the apparent winner of North Carolina, which he won four years ago. That’s a gain of 15 electoral votes. The victory brings him to 232 electoral votes.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced on Friday that 75% of registered voters cast a ballot in the general election.

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects. https://t.co/EA19xGSPCX pic.twitter.com/3zi4QuvjRM — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2020

It has taken a week and a half after Election Day for any major media outlet to declare a winner in these states, due to absentee and provisional ballots being certified and counted.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner after Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

