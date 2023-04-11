(NewsNation) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to McCormick Correctional Institution on the Georgia-South Carolina border, NewsNation has learned.

The prison includes both a general population wing and a “special management” wing for inmates who may be in protective custody, according to prisonpro.com. Located roughly 40 miles north of Augusta, Georgia, McCormick Correctional Institution is listed as a close security facility by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

“Close security facilities are high-security facilities designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” the department explains on its website. “Housing consists of single and double cells, and all perimeters are double-fenced with extensive electronic surveillance. Inmates at close security facilities are closely supervised and their activities and movement within the institution are highly restricted.”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has declined to publicly disclose the location of the maximum security prison where Murdaugh has been incarcerated.

Murdaugh was found guilty earlier this year of killing his wife and son on their South Carolina property in June 2021. Prosecutors alleged at trial that Murdaugh carried out the killings to distract from the impending revelation he stole millions of dollars from his legal clients.

The disgraced attorney received two consecutive life sentences in early March. Murdaugh’s defense lawyers are appealing his conviction.