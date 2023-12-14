(NewsNation) — No, it’s not science fiction — digital news anchors could be on your TV screen starting next year.

Channel 1, which is set for “full launch” in 2024, says it will be the world’s first AI-powered news network. The goal is to give each viewer a personalized broadcast.

However, the idea has many journalists worried about their future in the news industry.

The AI avatars will be created from a scan of a real person with a digitally generated voice. Then the AI-generated humans — made to look real — will report the news, though devoid of any real emotion.

The founder of the news channel said they are aiming to “get out in front and create a responsible use of technology.”

But plenty of people are already sounding off, raising concerns about journalistic integrity.

“I think I’m aging myself by saying I think all of this is so weird. You know the metaverse and artificial intelligence. The whole thing is weird, but it’s where we’re headed,” NewsNation media contributor Steve Krakauer said. “2024 is going to be a weird, chaotic, crazy year. No matter what you incorporate, artificial intelligence is only going to get more weird. But listen, weird or not, this is where we’re heading.”

So, the anchors are fake, but what about the actual news?

Information aired on Channel 1 will come from three sources, according to founder Adam Mosam. That includes partnerships with legacy news outlets, commissioned freelance journalists and AI-generated news reports from public records and government documents.

There are also plans for the network to launch free ad-supported streaming on various apps as early as February.