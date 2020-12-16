Act aiming to increase reporting on missing persons in border communities passes house vote

A woman walks her dogs near the US Capitol Building on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — An act aiming to enhance recording and reporting of missing persons and unidentified remains along the U.S.-Mexico border passed a vote in the House of Representatives and now awaits approval from the president to be signed into law.

The Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act was introduced by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Will Hurd (TX-23) in 2018 and is now soon to be enacted into law.

“Border communities are currently shouldering the costs of identifying and recovering the remains of migrants who tragically perish while migrating to the United States,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “This legislation will provide much-needed aid for South Texas municipalities, sheriffs, farmers, and ranchers to address this critical issue.

Below is what the act hopes to accomplish: