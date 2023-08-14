SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People at an Iowa Target were in for a surprise after a 6-foot long snake was found in a shopping cart Saturday.

Animal control was sent to Target on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City around 11:30 a.m. after a Columbian red boa was found in a shopping cart, the Sioux City Police Department told Nexstar’s KCAU.

The snake was found in a cart in one of the cart corrals and wasn’t noticed until brought inside the store.

  • Courtesy Lindsay Alvarez
Animal control believes the snake was placed in the cart intentionally. Police said they were unsure if a customer or employee saw the snake first.

According to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, male Columbian red tailed boas are typically 6 to 8 feet in size, while females are 7 to 9 feet.

Females, which are larger, can weigh up to 30 pounds.