CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults.

Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and fights started to break out, according to WKBN reporters who were on scene at the time. The fair was locked down before law enforcement evacuated all fairgoers.

Two vehicles on the scene were hit with gunfire, but the sheriff’s office said they weren’t aware of any injuries.

Greene said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the underlying causes of the fight.

The sheriff’s office said the fair would go on Sunday with increased security. Country singer Sam Hunt is expected to perform.

The Canfield Fair released a statement in a press release Sunday morning:

“The fair board will not tolerate conduct like that which occurred Saturday night and will take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and working at the Fair including an enhanced police presence for the remainder of this year’s fair. We thank the Fair Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Canfield Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies for all their work in keeping the fair a safe place. As the incident of Saturday night is the subject of criminal investigation, the board will have no further comment at this time.”