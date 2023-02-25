SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two dogs attacked and fatally injured an 81-year-old man.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested on charges of attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly, according to a news release posted by the San Antonio Police Department.

The attack occurred Friday. The couple — the 81-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman — were exiting their car after arriving outside their friends’ home when two American Staffordshire terriers escaped a nearby yard and attacked, police said.

Witnesses at the scene called police and EMS.

San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the scene and “saw the dogs still actively attacking the couple and attempted to intervene,” the post stated. One of the EMS captains was bitten on the leg during the process.

The three victims were transported to a local hospital where the man died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Bexar County records show that Moreno’s bond for the two charges totaled $125,000.