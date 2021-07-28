National Milk Chocolate Day: Raw Xocolat in Brownsville opens amid pandemic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Wednesday marked National Milk Chocolate Day and paying a visit to a local chocolate factory is a great way to celebrate.

Raw Xocolat in Brownsville made a bold move to open a storefront during the COVID-19 pandemic after several years of operating at farmers’ markets.

“We started in 2016 at the farmers market and I really saw potential benefits of the cocoa beans…I wanted to do something better for my community to offer quality products with health benefits behind it,” said Owner and Chocolatier Jesus Bojorquez.

Bojorquez is a veteran and after serving a four-year term he went on to study and learned that food can be medicine.

“When I was a student, I did a project on cardiovascular disease here in the Rio Grande Valley, and surprisingly one of the foods that alleviates some of the cardiovascular diseases is cacao.”

Bojorquez said that his decision to open during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult, but he is happy they are now able to offer products on a daily basis, thanks to the support of the city of Brownsville and the community.

He explained that he was a finalist in a program, StartUp Texas, that helped him open his storefront.

Raw Xocolat’s chocolate items are all made in-house, or as Bojorquez says “bean to bar” with ingredients from Mexico, Uganda, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and other areas.

Bojorquez said his goal is to create an atmosphere where people can visit and feel comfortable drinking a chocolate drink or pastry and he is grateful for the support the community has provided by sharing their experience on social media.