MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Butterfly Center in Mission is hosting its inaugural Mega Moth Community Night this week.

The event will showcase environmental education to children and adults with hands-on activities, arts and crafts and a guided night hike.

During the night hike, participants will have the opportunity to “hunt” for night insects along a 100-acre habitat.

“It’ll be the wildlife in the dark from insects that glow in the dark like scorpions and caterpillars to bats, owls and of course, lots and lots of moths,” Marianna Trevino Wright, Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center said.

The community night will include lessons and practices for documenting and identifying your insects.

The night hike will begin at 7:45 p.m., Friday, September 1 at the National Butterfly Center located on 3333 Butterfly Park in Mission.

Participants can register for the Mega Moth Community online or contact the National Butterfly Center at (956) 583-5400.