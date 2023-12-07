SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana has extended its ban on music that glorifies cartels and drug lords to bars, restaurants and clubs.

The city recently outlawed concerts featuring this type of music — commonly known as narcocorridos — as a way to stem violence at public gatherings.

Now, even karaoke bars and coffee houses can’t have customers singing along to this genre of music.

“We are warning everyone before we launch sting operations,” said Michelle García Arceo, an inspector with the city of Tijuana. “Once we do that, we’ll start shutting down businesses.”

García Arceo said city employees and police officers are in the process of spreading the word about the new regulations and the likely penalties associated with breaking the law.

“Fines could be in the millions of pesos for these nightclubs and bars, it all depends on their size and people gathered,” she said.

The city of Tijuana, including Mayor Montserrat Caballero, has said these new laws related to the “narco corridos” will help improve Tijuana’s image.

According to the city, more than 170 clubs have been notified about the new regulations so far.

The public is being urged to report businesses that continue to play the music.

A hotline has been established via WhatsApp under the number of (664) 616-3339.