EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History is ringing in the holiday season with Fiesta de Nochebuena.

Fiesta de Nochebuena, a borderland-spirit holiday event, will feature regional traditions, performances and Cowboy Santa.

Performances will include a museum exhibition of ‘Posada Por Tiempo’ including music from Edinburg CISD classical guitar, mariachi, orchestra and chamber ensembles. The ensembles will be performed by students from Edinburg North High School and Barrientes Middle School.

Family-friendly games and activities will be available with the regular museum admission fee.

Admission fees

Adults can enter for $9

Seniors ages 62 and up can enter for $6

Active military members can enter for $6

Students with ID can enter for $6

Children between the ages of four and 12 can enter for $5

Children ages three and younger can enter for free

Fiesta de Nochebuena will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Museum of South Texas History located on 200 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.