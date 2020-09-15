Mural artist memorializes fallen heroes

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — In the City of McAllen a new mural is up to honor fallen officers in the community.

At the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen, you can see the faces of McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr, Ismael Chavez, as well as Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Alexander Gonzalez, the painter, said he is painting these murals to inspire people and that he wants to make sure the officers are remembered.

“They will always live forever with us and if you ever feel like you want to talk to them and see them, you can come here and be with them,” said Gonzalez.

Since putting up the mural, Texas DPS and State Troopers have approached Gonzalez to do more murals for them.