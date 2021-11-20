Multiple cold fronts to usher in rain and cooler temperatures this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After Thursday’s cold front, temperatures have rebounded this weekend back into the 80s. Sunday will even see highs in the middle to upper 80s, but those warm temperatures will be short lived with the next cold front arriving Sunday night into Monday morning.

Weather computer models are indicating we could see prefrontal showers and thunderstorms starting as early as 6pm on Sunday evening. Rain coverage will increase into the overnight hours. The front looks to be south of the Valley by 7am Monday. Despite the front south the Valley, expect some lingering shower activity into the midday hours. Right now, the severe risk looks low with this front.

Right now, rainfall accumulations look to be the heaviest in the mid to upper Valley, with 0.5 to 2 inches possible. Localized spots could receive up to 3 inches. The Lower Valley looks to be closer to 0.1 to 0.5 inches. We will have to see where the heaviest showers set up tomorrow.

Behind the front, steady north winds will allow for a brisk afternoon with temperatures likely falling from the 70s in the morning to the low to middle 60s by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm into the Tuesday and Wednesday before the next cold front arrives on Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

This front will also bring a round of heavy rain to the Rio Grande Valley, and could impact travel on the holiday in the state. While details still need to be worked out, temperatures will crash behind the front. This will allow for highs on Friday and Saturday to be only in the low to mid 60s.

As week goes forward, look for more refined details on the Thanksgiving forecast both on air and online.