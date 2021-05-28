Motorcycle crash takes the life of a Waco attorney accused of trying to have her ex-husband killed

Texas DPS says a motorcycle crash in Hays County killed 34-year-old Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin Thursday night. She faced criminal solicitation charges in McLennan County.

Troopers say the crash happened near Ranch Road 12 and Winter Mills Parkway around 6:35 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but DPS reminds all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices, and always wear your safety belt.

Tijerina and 45-year-old Seth Sutton were indicted in August of 2020.

An arrest affidavit submitted to 54th District Court Judge Mat Johnson indicated a Texas Ranger met with an undercover investigator with the Waco Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The investigator said that on May 14th, he met with a man identified as Sutton, who he accused of soliciting him to plan the murder of the ex-husband of Tijerina.

The affidavit stated on May 20 Sutton told him he would either acquire or help acquire a firearm to be used in the murder and that he would help the would-be killer financially to leave town after the job was done.

The undercover investigator stated he met with Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina the next day to continue to discuss planning the venture, with the affidavit stating Tijerina provided specific information about the planned victim’s residence and how to successfully carry out the murder.

The affidavit stated the two suspects provided a timeline for the murder, as well as setting up alibis for them.

The affidavit stated that on Friday, May 22, the undercover investigator was provided $300 to purchase a firearm.

A warrant was obtained, and the pair was arrested.