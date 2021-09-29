Mother’s boyfriend arrested after baby dies from multiple internal injuries

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man has been arrested for causing injuries to a baby that later died.

The Harris County Sheriffs’ office responded to a call for assistance on a child not breathing on July 13.

Messiah Burger, an approximately 7-month-old baby, had suffered multiple internal injuries, including severe head trauma.

Messiah was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials later learned that Messiah was in the care of the mother’s boyfriend, Cortez Evans.

On Wednesday, September 29, Cortez Evans was arrested in Missouri by the United States Marshals.

Evans has been charged with Injury to a Child and will be extradited back to Harris County.