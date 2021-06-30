Mother confessed to strangling 7-year-old son, prosecutor tells court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez made her first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning after being extradited from Colorado and she was denied bail.

Moreno-Rodriguez, 35, who appeared via video conference in Las Vegas Justice Court, is accused of killing and dumping the body of her 7-year-old son Liam Husted.

Liam Husted’s body was discovered by a hiker off State Route 160 near Mountain Springs on May 28, 2021.

She only spoke in court to confirm her identity.

A state prosecutor told the court that Moreno-Rodriguez confessed to the killing and said she strangled her autistic son and left him naked.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez (Photo credit: LVMPD)

Moreno-Rodriguez arrived in Las Vegas early Monday morning and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. She was arrested at a hotel in Denver on June 8 and waived extradition.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez appears via video conference in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.