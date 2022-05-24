HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and her boyfriend were charged with capital murder after the death of an 8-year-old girl.

Soledad Mendoza, 29, and Ruben Moreno, 29, were charged with capital murder- under 10 years of age and injury to a child, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

The victim, an 8-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident occurred at 921 Gessner Road on Dec. 21, 2020. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported the child to a hospital with multiple injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An investigation revealed that the child showed signs of malnutrition and starvation, as well as multiple injuries including “chronic rib fractures,” the release stated.

According to a report by NBC affiliate KPRC, court documents stated that the child weighed only 29 pounds and had swollen ankles and bruises on her legs. She also had “acute and chronic blunt force injuries” to her back and legs.

Documents showed that the girl had a twin sister who was also hospitalized, weighing only 26.4 pounds. A report by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services revealed that the surviving twin disclosed that she and her sister were “locked in a closet all day with no food, placed in a trash bag, thrown on the floor and kicked on the wall by her mother.”

KPRC’s report went on to state that there were two other siblings in the household who appeared in “perfect health.”