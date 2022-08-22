HOUSTON (KIAH) — A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12″ of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.

CW39 – Radar-estimated 12-hour rain totals

A stalled front, slow moving area of low pressure and plenty of available moisture are all resulting in a pattern where rain is repeatedly falling on the same areas over and over, known as training. The highest rain report, as of 8:36 a.m. Monday morning, was 12.52″ at the gage located at White Rock Creek at Scyene. By 9:15 a.m., that gage was over 13″. (Click here for the latest rain totals)

CW39 – 12-hour rain totals as of 8:36 a.m. Monday (from Dallas Water Utility Floodway Operations)

Rain likely continues through midday Monday before heading south by the afternoon.

CW39 – futurecast at 12 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast 3 p.m.