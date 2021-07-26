‘More than a beach destination:’SPI gallery aims to grow art community

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Artists on South Padre Island planning to start their business are getting a helping hand.

Beginning two years ago, the South Padre Island Art Business Incubator (ABI) is giving artists a chance to create their own successful brand.

The ABI program is meant to boast the local art community and create successful business owners according to Deanna Powell, ABI’s program director.

Logo of the ABI SPI located on 2500 Padre Blvd #1

The year-long program gives artists residency, training, mentoring, along with a work area and a space to display their creations. It’s all for a chance to help promote SPI as more than a beach destination.

“People love being able to see what South Padre Island is like, an art gallery really kind of allows us as an island to state who we are, what we stand for, and make our mark as an amazing destination,” said Powell.

Deanna Powell is the newest ABI Program Director

Six different artists are selected for the program each year. Each artist is required to complete an application to apply. Any kind of artist is welcome is to apply and this year’s selection is composed of different styles.

Coming from Michigan, Cristina Piecuch is a recent graduate who says the program is a good transition from the college experience. And being the youngest in the program, Piecuch is exposed to years of experience from other artists.

“I really am learning a lot from the experiences that other artists have, you know whether it’s their success or failures, you know I’m able to learn from them,” said Piecuch.

ABI artist Cristina Piecuch poses in front of her work.

Piecuch work focuses on illustration and printmaking, with an emphasis on relief printmaking. An art form that involves carving images on linoleum blocks, inking, and transferring them to handmade papers.

“It’s really cool how an art form that is so ancient, you know is still so prevalent and still works so good today, I think its a really cool art form to learn and appreciate,” said Piecuch.

Piecuch measures her work to frame the image.

Some images that Piecuch has created.

Piecuch’s work can be seen at the ABI Gallery but it’s not the only kind. The gallery offers audiences to see this year’s different styles. The different forms include woodworking, oil, acrylic pour, and collage.

Piecuch measures her frame on the wall.

The application process is open year-round with the next round of applicants coming in January.

“If they want to be a part of it, all they got to do is go online, apply and we just go from there,” said Powell.

For more information on ABI visit their website.