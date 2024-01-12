RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility companies are preparing for drastic weather changes throughout the Rio Grande Valley and the state.

AEP Texas, Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) are working on restoring power outages in respective areas as a cold front pushes through the Rio Grande Valley.

In preparation of the anticipated freeze and high winds, residents are encouraged to prepare ahead of time.

Here is a list of current power outages reported by utility companies:

AEP Texas

AEP Texas is reporting over 200 power outages in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

191 customers are without power in Hidalgo County and 37 customers in Cameron County

MVEC

Approximately 120 Magic Valley customers are without power as of Friday afternoon in Cameron, Willacy and Hidalgo counties, reports show.

ValleyCentral will provide updates on weather-related power outages and restorations.