More than 1/3 of Houston Area Businesses are Owned By Women

HOUSTON (CW39) Women are taking matters into their own hands. That’s even more evident, when it comes to business ownership in the Houston and Surrounding area. According to a new report by a group called Self Financial , there are 126,711 female business owners in the Houston metro area, which amounts to 37.9% of all business owners there.

According to this report, women start businesses for many of the same reasons as men namely, to be their own boss, to follow a passion, or to pursue a new opportunity. But women are much more likely than men to cite increased flexibility and the ability to control their schedules as important motivators in starting their own businesses.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey

Although female business ownership is becoming more common, women are less likely than men to incorporate their businesses. While 41 percent of unincorporated business owners are women, they account for only 33 percent of incorporated business owners. In addition to advantages such as personal asset protection and tax benefits, business incorporation provides easier access to capital. As such, the difference in incorporation rates across men- and women-owned businesses contributes to the gap in earnings and funding between male and female businesses.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey

The data for the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area:

Percentage of business owners who are female: 37.9%

Total number of female business owners: 126,711

Total number of female business owners (incorporated firms): 40,699

Total number of female business owners (unincorporated firms): 86,012

Most active industry for female business owners: Other Services, Except Public Administration

How this stacks up to the entire United States:

Percentage of business owners who are female: 38.4%

Total number of female business owners: 5,885,105

Total number of female business owners (incorporated firms): 1,900,931

Total number of female business owners (unincorporated firms): 3,984,174

The study also finds in every sector of employment, men tend to earn more than women. Whether employed at private companies, working in government, or self-employed, men earn an average of 25 percent more than women. Furthermore, self-employed women in unincorporated businesses actually earn even less than women employed in any other sector. Even women who own incorporated businesses still earn less than women in almost every other sector.

Female business ownership rates vary significantly on a geographic basis. Female business ownership is more prevalent on the West Coast and less common in the Midwest. At the state level, Hawaii and Oregon boast the largest share of business owners who are female, at 46 and 44.6 percent, respectively. Conversely, New Hampshire and North Dakota have the lowest rates of female business ownership, at 32.6 and 30.9 percent, respectively.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey

To see how women owned businesses in the Houston area compare to more than 350 metros areas and all 50 states, you can find this full study on Self Financial`s website.