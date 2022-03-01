SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA (ValleyCentral) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday.

According to San Jose Police, Velasquez was booked into Santa Clara jail for attempted murder.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Ave. Police said that one adult male was shot “at least once” and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez, who is also a WWE wrestler, is being held on no bail, police said. The motive is still unknown at the time.

Velasquez was a two-time UFC champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in 2011, and Junior dos Santos in 2013.