MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the world.

The Mission Regional Medical Center is hosting Mission Pink, a 5K run and walk aimed at raising awareness for breast cancer.

“What we want to do with Mission Pink is to prevent or try to catch that at an early stage,” Paola Lopez with the Mission Regional Medical Center said.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about one in 833, the ACS added.

Participants can sign up to run or walk in person between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13 at Mission Regional Medical Center located on 900 S. Bryan Rd.

The 5K run and walk will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, October 14 at the Mission Regional Medical Center.

Proceeds of the event will go towards providing free mammograms to uninsured women in the Rio Grande Valley.