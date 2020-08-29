Mission parents sign petition to fight for high school sports

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Friday, Mission parents acted in the hopes that they would be able to see their kids play fall sports this season.

Parents from Mission CISD banded together to host a drive-in petition signing at Brick Fire Pizza in Mission.

The goal was to avoid the same fate as La Joya ISD and give their kids the chance, and the choice, to take the field in their respective sports come fall.

“It shouldn’t be up to the politicians period. I think the parents, I think I’m old enough, I think I’m responsible enough to decide for my kid. You know, I think my son, with all this shutdowns that we had, I saw a change in him and that was a concern for me as a parent,” said David Ortiz, a Mission CISD parent.

By the end of the signing, the parents had filled four pages with signatures from both schools.

The group is also hosting a rally at the Mission CISD building Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The school district did release a statement that said they are taking parents input on future decisions about fall sports.