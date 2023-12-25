MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the departure of City Manager Randy Perez.

An agenda for the special meeting states the council will also discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager who will replace Perez.

The council appointed Perez as city manager in 2019 following the retirement of previous city manager, Martin Garza.

The city council will meet at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28 to discuss and consider these changes.

