Mission community helps 7-year-old raise money for his own computer

Editor’s Note: Gaytan’s interview was originally conducted in Spanish and translated for English readers.

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The community in Mission stepped up this week to help one seven-year-old boy achieve his goal of owning his own computer.

Jesus Medina is only in second grade but he might as well have a degree in entrepreneurship. His mother, Lizeth Gaytan, said for several months, he had been saying he wanted to work to help the family.

“I sell plates of food and he always sees me so I guess it sparked ideas in his head,” said Gaytan.

Gaytan says she bought Jesus a box of chocolates so that he could sell; she was surprised to see that they were all gone by the end of the day.

“I told him, ‘I’ll go buy you Fritos and more things tomorrow so you can sell,’ and that’s when he got the idea of buying his own computer to take to school,” said Gaytan.

Jesus is one of ten children, and it was his sisters that thought of posting his snack sale on a popular Mission Facebook group.

The support came pouring in from the community that day.

In Jesus’s own words, “it went good!”

“We never thought we’d receive this kind of support, I’m very grateful for that. I don’t want people to think that we’re taking advantage of this. Jesus wants to work, he’s always had it in his mind that he wants to earn his own money and buy what he wants,” said Gaytan. “I just want to support my son in what he wants to do.”

Jesus says he wants to continue selling snacks even though he’s already bought his computer and some AirPods.

On top of the money Jesus made from his sales, the community has also made other generous donations.

“Someone donated a [laptop] to me, then I bought one, and then I still had a lot of money left so I got some AirPods. And the person that donated the laptop also gave me a backpack,” said Jesus.

Jesus Medina with Edinburg PD Wednesday.

While KVEO was there with Jesus and his family, the Edinburg Police Department stopped by to give Jesus a $100 donation.

Jesus told Edinburg police that aside from being a millionaire when he grows up, he wants to be a police officer.

Jesus is selling his snacks on the corner of Fresa and La Homa Rd in Mission, Texas.