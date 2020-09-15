Mission CISD to begin in-person athletics

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) officials have announced that in-person student athletics for varsity sports will begin September 28th.

“For parents who choose to allow their children to participate, we would like to assure them that we will be taking appropriate safeguards based upon the standards of the CDC, UIL, the state, and our local officials,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent.

Dr. Perez also stressed that daily screenings, frequent and regular disinfecting, physical distancing, masks and various other methods will be utilized in order to ensure a safe season. Coaches will be providing details on the schedule and expectations with students and parents.

According to Mission CISD, the first competitions could take place as early as October 6th and October 9th.

Audiences at competitions will be limited to two guests per athlete and audience members will need to be screened in order to attend. Sanitation stations will be provided, and social distancing and masks will be required.