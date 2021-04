WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Police Department is working to located a missing man.

According to a release, Jose Luis Suarez, 66, was last seen on March 27 at around 5 p.m.

Suarez was last wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.