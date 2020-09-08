UPDATE: San Diego couple killed during robbery, bodies found inside well, investigators say

Police in Northern Baja California discovered the bodies of a missing couple from San Diego.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details released by the head prosecutor in Northern Baja California on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — An American couple found dead in a well were killed during a robbery in a rural area south of Ensenada, and a suspect is in custody, the head prosecutor in Northern Baja California, Hiram Sanchez, said Tuesday.

Sanchez said the victims, Ian Hirschsohn, 78, of Solana Beach, California and Kathy Harvey, 73, of Tierrasanta, California surprised the robber, who then killed the couple.

After killing the Americans, Sanchez said, the suspect put the bodies in the couple’s Land Cruiser and drove a short distance away where he dumped the bodies in a well about 60 feet deep.

Sanchez said because of the depth and construction of the well, it took a couple of days to bring the bodies out.

A witness led police to the well. The suspect is said to be in custody.

According to family members, the retired couple had been staying near San Quintin, a small coastal community about three hours south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier in the week, Mexican police found the couple’s blue Toyota Land Cruiser in the port city of Ensenada north of where the couple was staying.

Robert Harvey said his mother had texted him on Aug. 28, saying they were planning on exploring a gold mine or possibly visiting a beach. The couple was planning on returning to San Diego on Aug. 31, but family members reportedly lost contact with them.

Kathy Harvey worked for three decades as a physical therapist in Chula Vista, California, before her retirement, her son said.

“She was really enjoying retirement and had multiple groups of friends,” Robert said. “She loved walking and traveling. She had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go.”

Hirschsohn’s family said he had leased a house in Baja for the past 35 years.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.