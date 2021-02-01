Missing Persons, Unidentified Remains Act will take financial burden off border communities

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez held a press conference Monday, to discuss the Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act that was signed into law on December 31.

The law would directly help local law enforcement and municipalities in South Texas and along the U.S. and Mexican border.

“This is a very important bill for South Texas and regions across the border,” said Congressman Gonzalez today during a press conference held at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Edinburg.

The Congressman celebrated the bipartisan effort in passing the law, and as his first law passed under former President Trump’s administration, during what he describes as politically divisive times.

The law aims as providing aid to those dealing with the costs of identifying and recovering remains of migrants who perish on their way to the United States.

The cost would fall in the hands of the State, border counties, and sheriff departments, and consequentially through local taxpayer dollars.

In his press conference, Congressman Gonzalez acknowledged the Sheriffs from the border communities who put forth data on the issue.

He pointed out the millions that go into recovering, identifying and properly disposing the bodies found along the border, and how each case can range from $1,500 to $4,000.

“Now, with the help of the federal government, taking that issue and burden away from us, we’re able to now apply for federal grants to get these services reimbursed,” said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra as he further explained how the task and the financial burden falls border departments.

To read more about the Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act, click here.

To watch the complete press conference, click below: