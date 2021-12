Police are searching for three missing children and their father (photo: Medina County Sheriff’s Office)

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the recovery of Jonathan Wright, Lucas Wright, and Ariana Wright.

Authorities said the children’s father, Jonathan Wright is in police custody. He was accused of abducting the children after an Amber Alert was issued on Dec. 21.

Police said the children are safe and doing well.