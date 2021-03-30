Mild temperatures, cloudy skies expected for Easter weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Heading into Easter weekend, temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley are going to remain on the pleasant side with cloudy skies remaining.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the 70s.

Easter Sunday will start out mostly cloudy in the morning hours. Expect a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Expect moderately breezy conditions for Easter weekend with winds occasionally gusting up to 25 mph.

If you are heading out of town, temperatures will remain pleasant across Texas. However, you are out of luck if you are looking for sunshine.

Pesky cloud cover will remain over the state for much of the weekend. For Easter Sunday, we can expect gradual clearing in some locations in the afternoon hours.

High temperatures across Texas will be comfortable, in the 60s and 70s.