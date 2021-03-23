Migrants being released without court date, local attorney says

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The influx of migrants entering the United States is causing the Department of Homeland Security to fast track their release.

As the flow of migrants crossing over the border illegally continues, some attorneys say migrants are being released without setting a court date.

“It’s almost impossible right now for DHS to hold onto these people because it’ll drain so much of the resources,” said Rick Barrera, attorney for the Barrera Law Firm.

Usually, migrants are given a notice to appear, which includes a court date. Now, some will be contacted after release with the date to appear.

“There is significant processing that goes before release,” said Barrera. “There are multiple relatives’ addresses and places, it’s not just filling out the form and you get to go type of thing.”

In a statement sent to KVEO, DHS said personnel often exercise discretion to expedite encounters that do not pose a significant threat to the community.

“In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station.” –Department of Homeland Security

Barrera said releasing migrants without a court date is nothing new, or anything to be concerned with.

“The government is well aware of where these people will be,” said Barrera. “In most cases, you can look at the numbers, these people are not just running away, they are finding these people, and in most cases, they are getting notice of their court dates.”