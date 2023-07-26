Border Patrol rendered aid to two men in the desert near Sunland Park, New Mexico June 10, 2021 (Border Report Photo/Julian Resendiz)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration to expand legal pathways into the United States to cut down on migrant deaths.

Border agents have come across 96 deceased individuals since October 1 in the El Paso-Southern New Mexico region, with most, if not all, believed to be migrants. Another death was reported on Tuesday in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The U.S. Border Patrol says some smugglers in Mexico have been getting migrants over the border wall during the hottest hours of the day under the false premise that border agents curtail patrols at that time.

Sunland Park, N.M. Fire Department personnel assisted with a body recovery on Mount Cristo Rey on Tuesday. (Sunland Park Fire Department)

It’s hard to tell how many of the deceased migrants were asylum seekers frustrated with the wait for online appointments at ports of entry or economic migrants coming for temporary work without authorization. Local medical examiners’ offices, not the Border Patrol, determine identities and cause of death.

However, El Paso immigration advocates say lives could be saved if the federal government cuts down the months-long wait for asylum appointments.

“U.S. officials really need to recognize the reality that migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border either cannot or will not wait to cross,” said Robert Heyman, strategic advisor at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. “It is very difficult to ask a migrant or a family that is in Mexico, in Juarez, that may be facing violence, possible death, kidnapping, extortion, those sorts of crimes” to wait until called.

Human Rights First, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, tracked 13,480 reports of violent crimes against migrants in Mexico between January 2021 and December 2022.

The U.S. government has set up an online appointments system for asylum seekers, but immigration advocates have identified shortcomings that keep people from applying or subject them to long waits. These include the migrants not having access to smartphones or reliable internet and a limited number of daily available spots.

Those who feel excluded will try to continue their journey in any way possible.

“We must remember that these people have undergone immense risks to make the journey here. The dangers of the desert, while they are very real, are not going to stop them,” Heyman said.

He added the more the U.S. excludes people from migrating legally, the more the smugglers will be empowered.

Carlos Marentes, executive director of Sin Fronteras Organizing Project and the Border Farm Workers Center, agrees that an enforcement-only approach to immigration forces people to turn to smugglers.

“As long as we don’t have a humane immigration policy or respect the basic human rights of people seeking protection, we will continue to mourn the loss of migrant lives,” Marentes said. “We have to give people the opportunity to migrate lawfully or to adjust their immigration status.”

The long-time El Paso civil rights activist said the smugglers certainly deserve blame for the deaths and wonders why the governments of Mexico and the United States don’t crack down on them.

“They have to dismantle those groups that operate in broad daylight; they have to cut down on the kidnappings, on the trafficking of human beings,” he said.