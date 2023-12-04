FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — With first place in the NFC East on the line, and possibly even the division title, the Cowboys and Eagles game this Sunday will be crucial, said Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

Despite the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles earlier in the season, they’ve done their part to set up a fair rematch by winning the past four games.

“We want to get through this 10th win,” Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “When you look at the teams that we’re getting ready to line up, and obviously Philadelphia is all that matters right now, this is an excellent opportunity for us to play in playoff-type games without playoff consequences.”

And, with free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard signing with the Eagles over the Cowboys, he may be ready to play on Sunday, Spagnola said.